Crash involving overturned semi closes part of I-70 eastbound near Harding Street

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A crash involving an overturned semi closed part of I-70 just south of downtown Indianapolis Monday.

The crash happened on I-70 eastbound near Harding Street. Two lanes of the interstate were blocked after the crash and the ramp from Harding to eastbound I-70 was partially blocked, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation and Indiana State Police.

Drivers traveling in the area should expect delays.