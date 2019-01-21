Police: At least 1 hurt after ‘multiple shots’ fired at suburban Illinois mall

ORLAND PARK, Ill. — Police responded to the scene of a shooting at a mall in Orland Park, Illinois Monday evening that left at least one person wounded, reports say.
Police confirmed to WGN News gunshots were fired inside Orland Square Mall around 6:30 p.m. A 19-year-old man was shot outside an H&M store and critically injured, Orland Park Police Chief Tim McCarthy told WBBM Newsradio.
The mall is located in Orland Park, which is about 20 miles south of downtown Chicago.
WGN anchor Tahman Bradley happened to be inside the mall and said he heard multiple shots fired and saw shoppers running. He said a customer reported seeing police inside the mall.
No arrests had been made as of 8:30 p.m.
This is developing story.