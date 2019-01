Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Women's marches were held all around the country on Saturday, including here in Indianapolis.

Shelly Fitzgerald gave the keynote address. She worked as a guidance counselor at Roncalli High School before being placed on administrative leave because of her same-sex marriage. She is suing the administration.

Women marched in an effort to end discrimination in the workplace, schools and in the criminal justice system.