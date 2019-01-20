× Rams headed to Super Bowl on CBS with 26-23 OT win over Saints

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — Greg Zuerlein kicked a 57-yard field goal in overtime, sending the Los Angeles Rams to the Super Bowl with a 26-23 victory over the New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans received the ball to open overtime, but Drew Brees was intercepted on a pass near midfield.

The Rams got one first down before getting stopped on third and 7 from the New Orleans 39. Zuerlein came on and drilled the winning kick dead-center with room to spare, ending a wild game that included a blown pass interference to stall the Saints in the red zone late in the fourth quarter.

It will be the Rams’ first Super Bowl trip since returning to LA from St. Louis for the 2016 season.