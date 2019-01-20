Click here for delays and closings

Northern Indiana county to build lanes just for Amish buggies

Posted 12:24 pm, January 20, 2019, by

Courtest WSBT

WAKARUSA, Ind. — A northern Indiana county with a large Amish population is moving ahead with plans to add lanes along local roads just for horse-drawn buggies.

Elkhart County’s commissioners voted earlier this month in favor of building the buggy lanes.

Commissioner Mike Yoker tells WSBT-TV that the lanes are needed because of recent accidents, some of them deadly, involving buggies.

Yoder says nearly 3 miles of buggy lanes are planned along a county road near Wakarusa, and State Routes 19 and 119.

He says the roads will be widened to accommodate the buggies-only lanes. Yoder says the roadways carry everything from semi-trucks to passenger cars to Amish buggies “so it’s a really good project to improve public safety.”

Officials say the first mile stretch of the project will begin in 2020.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.