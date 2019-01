× List of warming shelters in central Indiana

With dangerously low wind chills of as much as 20 below zero prompting a Wind Chill Advisory for Sunday night and Monday morning in central Indiana, here are links to information on warming shelters available in local communities…

Madison County: https://www.madisoncoema.org/warmingcenters/

Clinton County: http://clintoncountydailynews.com/2019/01/18/community-to-open-warming-center-during-winter-storm/

Lafayette: http://www.lumserve.org/programs/homeless-services/winter-warming-station/

Kokomo: http://www.newsbug.info/news/national/indiana/rescue-mission-dining-room-open-as-warming-center/article_2dc18ef7-32ac-5142-882a-8344dada7562.html

Muncie: https://twitter.com/TylerDennis1348/status/1086974842900041728