ISP trooper avoids serious injuries after I-70 semi crash

Posted 1:06 pm, January 20, 2019, by , Updated at 02:07PM, January 20, 2019

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. – An ISP trooper was lucky to escape a serious accident Saturday night with minor injuries after his vehicle was struck by a semi.

Just after 8:30 p.m., Trooper Tim Rader’s vehicle was struck near mile marker 13 on westbound I-70.

Police say Rader was diverting oncoming traffic to the passing lane due to another accident in the middle of the interstate.

The semi reportedly lost control on ice and struck Rader’s vehicle, causing extensive damage.

Both Radar and the driver were transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police believe speed played a factor in the crash.

