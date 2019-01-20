IN Focus: AG Hill, accuser discuss new legislative proposals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- One of the women accusing Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill of sexual harassment has now filed four legislative proposals that would make it easier for state lawmakers to remove the attorney general from office.

State Representative Mara Candelaria Reardon (D-Munster) filed those bills Friday. Reardon said Hill inappropriately touched her at a party in March.

Since then, a special prosecutor declined to file criminal charges against Hill. Candelaria Reardon and three other women are now pursuing a civil case against him.

Candelaria Reardon said this effort goes beyond the Statehouse and hopes to have an impact on workers all across the state.

The four bills filed each address a different issue stemming from the allegations she and three others have leveled against Hill.

“What we’re trying to accomplish is providing safer workplaces for everybody in Indiana,” said Candelabra Reardon.

She hopes the bills will prevent others from experiencing what she and the other accusers say they’ve had to go through, regardless of where they work.

“This provides a mechanism by which there are consequences for that behavior,” said Candelabra Reardon.

As of now, there’s little state lawmakers can do to remove an elected official from office if they’ve been accused of wrongdoing. Governor Eric Holcomb (R-Indiana), along with other high-profile GOP lawmakers, have called on hill to resign. Hill has refused.

“It’s been very difficult for the people that understand and believe and saw what happened to see that there have been no consequences,” said Candelaria Reardon.

Of the four bills she introduced, House Bill 1573 would establish a path for lawmakers to remove elected officials accused of wrongdoing from office. House Bill 1581 would prevent elected officials from using tax money to pay settlements or fund a legal defense. House Bill 1577 would expand which employers can be charged with workplace discrimination. House Bill 1574 would create the crime of lewd touching without consent.

Hill declined to comment on the filings.

“I haven’t see the bills yet so until i have a chance to take a look I wouldn’t have anything to say about it,” said Hill, who has repeatedly and vehemently denied any wrongdoing.