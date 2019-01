× Brown County’s ‘Winter in the Woods’ wraps up on MLK Day

BROWN COUNTY, Ind. – Looking for something fun to do with the family?

Think about embracing the winter weather.

Monday is the last day of ‘Winter in the Woods’ in Brown County.

Some of the events include a walking tour through the Village of Nashville, and birding on the Salt Creek Trail.

For more information, visit https://www.browncounty.com/winter-in-the-woods/