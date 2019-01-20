× Below-zero wind chills keeping central Indiana on ice

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Wintry conditions remained Sunday in central Indiana, even though winter storm warnings had expired in the morning.

Numerous counties had travel watches or warnings in effect as state troopers said roadways were still slick in many areas; city, county and state road crews also continued working to try and get snow and ice cleared from the roads.

It was a frigid start to the new week in the wake of Saturday’s winter storm, with very cold temperatures arriving in the region. Wind chill values early Sunday fell well below zero at times.

The National Weather Service warned that dangerously cold wind chills could even drop near -20° come early Monday morning.

FRIGID to start the new week in the wake of yesterday's winter storm. Wind chill values well below zero at times. #INwx #brrr #cold pic.twitter.com/aanHL80IW0 — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) January 20, 2019

Wind Chill Advisories were issued for much of Indiana. Those advisories begin at 6 p.m. Sunday and run through Noon on Monday.

Health experts urged people to bundle up if they planned on being outdoors Sunday and Monday.

Meantime, the city of Muncie said it was opening City Hall and fire stations as warming shelters.