Click here for delays and closings

19 rural Indiana communities to receive $11M in federal grants

Posted 12:42 pm, January 20, 2019, by

File image

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Nearly $11 million in federal grant money is going to 19 rural communities around Indiana for local development projects.

The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs announced the grants it distributes are aimed helping municipalities or counties complete infrastructure work, downtown revitalization and economic development plans.

The largest grants of $700,000 each are going toward wastewater or drinking water system improvements in the communities of Clay City, Columbia City, Knox, Lizton and Williamsport.

Other grants will help the cities of Brazil, Rochester and Seymour with downtown improvement work, along with opening of a community medical center in Scott County, a children’s advocacy center building in Decatur County and a new fire station in the Ripley County town of Holton.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.