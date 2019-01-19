Large tree falls onto Carmel home during winter storm

CARMEL, Ind. – This weekend’s winter storm is knocking trees down and causing dangerous travel conditions in central Indiana.

A storm knocked a large tree into a house in Carmel Saturday evening. Crews were called to the home in the 9800 block of Chambray Dr. shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday. The city’s fire department said power lines were also knocked down in the area, but Duke Energy was en route to get things back in order.

The owner of the home, Patrick Thomas, told CBS4 that the tree hit his back porch, where his friend was watching TV. Thankfully, the friend was not hurt.

An orange level Travel Watch has been issued in Hamilton County as a result of the snow, wind and ice in the area. That means conditions are threatening to the safety of the public.

Traffic report! US 31 NB over SR 32. pic.twitter.com/JpVmUziIg2 — Hamilton County Emergency Management (@HamiltonCoEOC) January 19, 2019

During a travel watch, only essential travel is recommended, such as to and from work or in emergency situations.

The snowfall is expected to continue through Saturday and into early Sunday morning.

If you have to get out on the road, drive slowly, leave extra room between vehicles, make sure windows are clear of snow and ice, and make sure to keep an emergency kit along with a fully charged cell phone handy.

