TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — Ice on power lines – and even wind alone – can be dangerous and destructive, leading to downed lines and electrical outages.

This is the scenario that central Indiana faces with this current winter weather system.

The below video shows the impact of this combo of wind/snow/ice that makes power outages a concern.

The video was made by Captain Korey Henderson from Tipton County Sheriff’s Dept. at 550W and 525N.