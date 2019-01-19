Winter Storm Warning from 4 a.m. Saturday – 4 a.m. Sunday

President Trump offers to extend DACA protections for border money proposal

Posted 12:52 pm, January 19, 2019, by , Updated at 04:38PM, January 19, 2019

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is offering to extend temporary protection for people brought to U.S. illegally as children in a bid to secure border wall funding.

Trump has struggled to find a way out of a four-week partial government shutdown over his demand to construct a wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

Trump promoted his plan Saturday as a way to “break the logjam and provide Congress with a path forward to end the government shutdown.”

Trump is also offering to extend protections for immigrants who came to the U.S. as a result of war or natural disasters in their home countries.

Trump says Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will bring the proposal for a vote in the Senate this week. But Democrats, who control the House, are already saying they find the president’s offer unacceptable.

This story is developing and will be updated momentarily. 

