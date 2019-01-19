Pacers dancer proposed to during ‘Deal or No Deal’ game: ‘She said yes’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Love was in the air at the Pacers game on Saturday.

Fans watched as one of the team’s dancers, Aria, got engaged to her boyfriend, Koty. It happened during a “Deal or No Deal” game hosted by FOX59 anchor Lindy Thackston.

Aria thought she was just there to reveal how much money was in her briefcase. Turns out, it was something much better. When Aria went to open her briefcase, Koty got on one knee, the words “Will you marry me?” were revealed inside the case and “she said yes!”

The happy couple has been together about 2.5 years and Koty says he had been planning the proposal for months.

It was a good night all around for the Pacers. Indiana defeated the Dallas Mavericks 111-99.