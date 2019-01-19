Winter Storm Warning issued for central Indiana through 4 a.m. Sunday
Click here for delays and closings

Over 48,000 pounds of ground pork recalled over possible rubber contamination

Posted 9:08 pm, January 19, 2019, by

Johnsonville recalls ground pork over possible contamination (Photo courtesy of the USDA)

WASHINGTON — Johnsonville LLC has recalled more than 48,000 pounds (21,800 kilograms) of raw ground frozen pork patties that may be contaminated with materials including black rubber.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall Friday by the company based in Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin.

The material was produced and packaged on Sept. 27, Oct. 17 and Oct. 18, 2018, with the name Johnsonville Grillers, cheddar cheese and bacon flavor. Best-by dates are July 24, Aug. 13 and Aug. 14, 2019, and has the establishment number 34225 printed on the carton end under the best-by date.

The agency says it received three consumer complaints about black rubber in the sausage.

Click here to learn more.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.