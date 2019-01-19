Winter Storm Warning issued for central Indiana through 4 a.m. Sunday
Click here for delays and closings

Baldwin scores 30, Butler beats St. John’s 80-71

Posted 8:03 pm, January 19, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE, WI - MARCH 18: Kamar Baldwin #3 of the Butler Bulldogs attempts a shot in the first half against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders during the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at BMO Harris Bradley Center on March 18, 2017 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kamar Baldwin scored 30 points, Jordan Tucker added 24 and Butler held off St. John’s for an 80-71 win on Saturday.

The Bulldogs (12-7, 3-3 Big East) had their largest lead after a 17-2 run made it 58-36 early in the second half, but the Red Storm (15-4, 3-4) scored 12 straight in one run and six straight in another to close within 73-69 with 50 seconds remaining. Butler made 7 of 8 free throws from there to secure the victory.

Baldwin was two points of career high and grabbed eight rebounds for Butler. Tucker was 6 of 11 from 3-point range. Sean McDermott scored seven points to go with his 12 rebounds.

Shamorie Ponds and Mustapha Heron had 20 points each to lead St. John’s. Marvin Clark II added 10 points.

Butler never trailed after the opening minute and led by as many as 14 in the first half.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.