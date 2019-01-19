Click here for current conditions, live radar, and latest weather alerts.

A Winter Storm Warning continues through 4 a.m. Sunday for most of central Indiana. South of I-70, a few counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory through 4 a.m. Sunday.

During the day Saturday, temperatures stalled at 34° across and just north of the I-70 corridor, bringing mainly rain to Indianapolis and points south, while heavy icing north of the line and snow accumulation continued. There are reports of 3″ of snow in and around Lafayette and Kokomo. A heavy coating of ice has been reported in Madison, Hamilton and Delaware counties of .25″ or more.

There is more snow to come overnight. The main low pressure is strengthening and as jet stream support from the arctic branch of the jet stream arrives, snowfall will spread northeast before sunset.

Gusts of 40 mph will develop this evening causing blowing and drifting snow and this will create hazardous travel conditions.

Lows will fall into the teens overnight and we’ll stay in the teens on Sunday.