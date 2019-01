Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ind.-- A woman is in the hospital after being pulled from the Flatrock River Friday morning.

Columbus police responded to the Third Street bridge about a suspicious person. When they arrived, the woman jumped off the bridge into the water.

While she did go over a low-head dam, and under water briefly, first responders never lost sight of her.

A firefighter was able to swim out to her, and they were both pulled to shore.