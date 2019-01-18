Winter Storm Warning from 4 a.m. Saturday – 4 a.m. Sunday

UPDATE: Fortville police safely locate runaway boy in need of medication

Posted 4:21 pm, January 18, 2019, by , Updated at 05:57PM, January 18, 2019

File Photo

FORTVILLE, Ind. – The Fortville Police Department says a boy reported missing Friday afternoon has been located and he is safe

Police said the boy was last seen at the Fortville Library at about 1:45 p.m. Friday and was in need of medication.

“Due to the dropping temperatures and incoming weather we are asking for the public’s assistance in finding Cole,” said the police department.

Anyone with information regarding Freeman’s whereabouts was asked to contact the town’s dispatch center at 317-477-4400 or 911.

Editor’s note: The runaway boy’s identity and photo has been removed from this story to help protect his identity. 

