Threat prompts 'shelter in place' at Hamilton Southeastern Schools; all clear given

FISHERS, Ind. – Students at a handful of Fishers schools were told to “shelter in place” Friday after police say a social media threat was made by a student at Fall Creek Junior High School.

Hamilton Southeastern Schools students and staff at Fall Creek Elementary, Fall Creek Intermediate, Fall Creek Jr High and Hamilton Southeastern High School remained indoors and dismissal was delayed while police checked the perimeter of the buildings.

The district says it lifted the “shelter in place” after about 30 minutes and began normal dismal after the police department gave the “all clear.”

Police say the student believed to have made the threat was not present at school Friday and officers are searching for the juvenile.

Police are continuing to investigate the threat. Anyone with information regarding the incident or the “suspect” is asked to call the Hamilton County Communications Center at 317-773-1282.

“We want to thank the students who immediately reported the threat,” said the district in a letter to parents. “Likewise, we appreciate the quick actions of the officers to ensure the safety of our students and staff.”