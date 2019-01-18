Take a look at this: Give this dog a bone!

Winter Storm Watch for central Indiana from Friday night through Saturday night
Posted 2:37 pm, January 18, 2019

This is one dog who doesn’t need to bone up on his begging skills!

Everyday for the last ten years, Fletcher the pooch has shown up at his local butcher shop for a treat.

Lamb is his favorite — so, don’t even think about giving him chicken.

But, with a daily diet of fresh bones, Fletcher was starting to get a little husky.

“We used to give him big bones here, the bigger bones we could give him and then Maddie come over and said he was getting too fat,” said Nick Cowen, who owns the butcher shop.

Nevertheless, Fletcher is the shop’s most loyal customer, even if he never tips.

