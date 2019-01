× Serious crash involving multiple vehicles closes SR 32 in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Ind. – A serious crash involving multiple vehicles has closed State Road 32 in Westfield.

The closure is between Carey Road and Union Street, according the city’s fire department.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes if in the area.

State Road 32 will be shut down until further notice between Carey Rd and Union St due to serious collision involving multiple vehicles. Please seek alternative routes! pic.twitter.com/2ddnURKUoS — Westfield Fire PIO (@wfd_pio) January 19, 2019

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.