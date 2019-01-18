Quiet Friday, mixed storm Saturday, frigid Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Patchy fog has been reported in central Indiana Friday morning. A cloudy sky should limit that fog though other factors are supportive of fog.

Winter weather alerts are lighting up all across the country ahead of that big storm. A second week in a row is leaving many feeling déjà vu. For many, the storm will remind you very much of last week's snow with travel again expected to be difficult.

Friday will be nice and quiet--the calm before the storm, if you will. Highs will be seasonably in the mid 30s with a mostly cloudy sky and cool breeze shifting to the east.

Snow totals are VERY different between Kokomo, Bloomington and Bedford. South of Indianapolis will start with rain Saturday morning and we won't see accumulating snow until the afternoon. Indianapolis and north will have snow start to finish, allowing totals to get much higher.

The wind will pick up Friday night and into Saturday's storm--another unpleasant factor in this system. Winds will gust as high as 35-40 mph.

Temperatures take a sharp tumble on Sunday and stay frigid through Monday.