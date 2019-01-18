× President Trump plans 2nd summit with North Korea’s leader, plans to discuss denuclearization

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump will hold a second summit with the leader of North Korea to try to coax the country to give up its nuclear program.

The announcement came at the White House Friday after Trump met with a North Korean envoy. The meeting is planned for the end of February.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Trump met for 90 minutes with Kim Yong Chol to discuss denuclearization and a second summit. She said the president looks forward to meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at a place to be announced at a later date.

Trump had his first, historic meeting with Kim Jong Un last June in Singapore and reached a vague denuclearization agreement, but little tangible progress has been made since. So far, no details have been publicly released about how denuclearization could occur.