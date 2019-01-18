Martinsville police chief placed on administrative leave
MARTINSVILLE, Ind.– Martinsville’s police chief is on administrative leave, pending the outcome of an investigation by the State Board of Accounts.
While Chief of Police Matt Long is on paid administrative leave, Roger Wiltermood will serve as interim chief. Wiltermood was chief of police under a different mayor.
The exact cause for the investigation is unclear at this time, but this story will be updated as more information is revealed.
The City of Martinsville issued this statement:
“The Mayor takes these matters seriously, and her Administration will cooperate fully with any investigation. In fact, the City Attorney has already taken proactive steps with the Clerk-Treasurer’s office to determine how to best proceed moving forward. Chief Long has been placed on administrative leave until further notice so that the investigation may unfold without distraction to the brave men and women who protect and serve this city each and every day.”