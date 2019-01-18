× Man arrested in deadly shooting on near west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A man was arrested this week in connection with a deadly shooting on Jan. 13.

Andrew Powell, 37, was arrested by homicide detectives on a charge of murder.

The shooting possibly happened around West 10th Street and Tibbs Avenue. Police didn’t know about the shooting until a victim showed up at Eskenazi Hospital with a gunshot wound.

The victim died at the hospital, and she was later identified by the coroner as Andre Bledsoe, 30. She died from a shotgun wound, the coroner said.

Court documents show the suspect and victim had an ongoing dispute, and Powell shot Bledsoe with a shotgun while she was in the passenger seat of a car.

He allegedly admitted to police he shot her, but claimed it was in self defense.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).