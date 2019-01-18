INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Teamsters Union 357 served a barbecue lunch to air traffic controllers on Thursday at Indianapolis International Airport. Air traffic controllers are among the government workers without pay during the government shutdown.
Local Teamsters union serves lunch to air traffic controllers
