Winter Storm Warning from 4 a.m. Saturday – 4 a.m. Sunday

Local Teamsters union serves lunch to air traffic controllers

Posted 11:30 pm, January 18, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Teamsters Union 357 served a barbecue lunch to air traffic controllers on Thursday at Indianapolis International Airport. Air traffic controllers are among the government workers without pay during the government shutdown.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.