INDOT crews battling potholes while prepping for winter weather

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Tons of potholes are popping up across central Indiana.

The Indiana Department of Transportation and the Indianapolis Department of Public works are trying to keep up with filling them, while dealing with winter weather.

Potholes are something drivers hate and find dangerous.

“It’s a little scary because people do not slow down enough and then if you hit those at high speed you can lose control. It’s really scary," said south east side resident Connie Rettig.

Rettig said a massive pothole on Five Points Road was causing major problems for drivers. The street is still littered with hubcaps.

"Sure enough about every other car was literally hitting this. They were lining up alongside of the road with their blinkers on. They were changing their tires or checking their tires either one," Rettig said.

Rettig did what she was supposed to do. She called the Mayor’s Action Center and reported it to DPW.

"Thankfully that pothole and many others on Five Points Road have been filled in," Rettig explained.

Potholes are also showing up on the interstate. INDOT Spokesperson Scott Manning said crews are having to battle snow, ice, and potholes all at once.

"It’s challenging legalistically to equip our trucks for winter operations and then flip them around to configure for pothole patching," INDOT Spokesperson Scott Manning explained.

INDOT’s number one priority is treating roads for snow and ice, but the treatment is leading to potholes forming.

"The salt and the brine is kind of necessary to melt snow and ice to keep roads safe, but it leaves a lot of moisture on the roadways. Then when that freezes that’s where we start to see potholes start to form," Manning said.

Rettig said you always have to be on the lookout for potholes, because you never know when one will pop up.

"I even notice potholes during the summer. You can’t let your guard down. You have to be aware. You can’t be distracted. You just have to pay attention on where you're driving and do your best to avoid them," Rettig said.

In Indianapolis, the Department of Public Works currently has 93 pothole requests, not including alleys.

Crews typically focus on the main roads then move into the residential streets.

If you need to report a pothole to INDOT, click here.

If you need to report a pothole to DPW in Indianapolis, click here.