Indiana health officials report 4 flu-related deaths in a week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indiana has doubled its number of flu-related deaths this season in just one week.

The state now has eight recorded deaths related to the flu. Seven of those eight were at least 65 years old. The other death was in the age range of 50-64.

This time last week, four deaths had been recorded for the season.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) indicates that the flu is now widespread in Indiana.

In the past few of weeks, flu activity across Indiana has gone from moderate and regional to high and widespread. The latest report shows the activity as moderate, but widespread.

Flu season typically runs through May.

Health officials recommend Hoosiers protect their families by getting a flu shot if they haven’t already and to take precautions, including frequent hand-washing and covering their mouths when coughing.

See the Indiana Health Department’s full report below.

