Winter Storm Warning from 4 a.m. Saturday – 4 a.m. Sunday

Hoosiers asked to clear snow and ice to help keep postal workers safe

Posted 9:06 pm, January 18, 2019, by

(Photo credit should read ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The U.S. Postal Service is asking Hoosiers to clear snow and ice from their sidewalks, stairs and mailboxes to keep carriers safe during and after this weekend’s winter storm.

A wintry mix is expected to spread intro central Indiana before sunrise on Saturday, including snow, sleet and freezing rain.

“Snow and ice make delivery dangerous and slow,” said Greater Indiana District Manager Todd Hawkins.  “Maintaining a clear path to the mail box — including steps, porches, walkways and street approach — will help letter carriers maintain consistent delivery service, and help them get the mail delivered.”

USPS says customers receiving door delivery should make sure their sidewalks, steps and porches are clear. Customers receiving curbside delivery should remove snow piles left by snow plows to keep access to their mailboxes clear for letter carriers.

Blue collection boxes also need to be kept clear for customers to deposit their mail, and for the Postal Service to collect the mail for delivery. Residents and businesses with collection boxes near their property are asked to keep them clear of snow and ice.

“We want our letter carriers to be safe,” Hawkins added. “We can only do this with the help of our customers.”

