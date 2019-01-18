× Hoosier History: On This Day, January 18

Today is Friday, Jan. 18, the 18th day of 2019 with 347 days to follow.

Today’s Hoosier Highlights in History:

On Jan. 18, 1850, Gov. Joseph Wright signs a law for delegate elections for a Constitutional Convention. Indiana voters would select 150 delegates during the election in August and the delegates assembled in the Hall of the House of Representatives in Indianapolis in October for four months to work on revisions of the state’s original document.

On Jan. 18, 1941, marks the end of the Interurbans — as the final interurban car runs from the Indianapolis Traction Terminal to Muncie. With the rise of the automobile industry, cars and buses replaced light rail as Hoosiers’ preferred mode of transportation. For those who did not want or could not afford a car, buses fulfilled the public transportation niche at a more competitive price, and the Traction Terminal would continue bus service until it was torn down in 1968.

On Jan. 18, 1946, Gov. Ralph F. Gates tells a crowd of several hundred witnessing the climax of a historic state government service conference in South Bend that ‘Hoosier fundamentalism’ gave the state the nation’s first management-labor charter and will go far toward settlement of labor strife in Indiana. The agreement established an arbitration process for resolving disputes without work stoppages. Amid national post-war labor strikes in coal, steel, and railroads, Gates oversaw Indiana’s economic transition from war to peace.

On Jan. 18, 1996, a severe thunderstorm produces golf-ball size hail that falls in Newport in Vermillion County; the National Weather Service defines golf-ball-sized hail as 1.75 inches. Scientists note that while hailstones do come in different shapes, size and frequency trade off as a general rule — the bigger the hailstones, the fewer of them there are.

On Jan. 18, 1998, the Boston Celtics host the Indiana Pacers at the Fleet Center. The game marked the return of Larry Bird to Boston as head coach of the Pacers. Bird, an Indiana native, had played his entire professional basketball career for the Celtics – winning three NBA championships and two NBA Finals MVP awards. Indiana beat Boston that night, 103-96.

On Jan. 18, 2004, the New England Patriots earn their second trip to the Super Bowl in three seasons by defeating the Indianapolis Colts 24-14 in the AFC championship game. The Patriots would go on to win Super Bowl XXXVIII, which at the time would be the most watched Super Bowl ever with 144.4 million viewers.

On this date elsewhere:

In 1778, English navigator Captain James Cook reached the present-day Hawaiian Islands, which he named the “Sandwich Islands.”

In 1904, actor Cary Grant was born Archibald Leach in Bristol, England.

In 1911, the first landing of an aircraft on a ship took place as pilot Eugene B. Ely brought his Curtiss biplane in for a safe landing on the deck of the armored cruiser USS Pennsylvania in San Francisco Harbor.

In 1919, the Paris Peace Conference, held to negotiate peace treaties ending the First World War, opened in Versailles (vehr-SY’), France.

In 1936, Nobel Prize-winning author Rudyard Kipling, 70, died in London.

In 1943, during World War II, Jewish insurgents in the Warsaw Ghetto launched their initial armed resistance against Nazi troops, who eventually succeeded in crushing the rebellion. The Soviets announced they’d broken through the long Nazi siege of Leningrad (it was another year before the siege was fully lifted). A U.S. ban on the sale of pre-sliced bread _ aimed at reducing bakeries’ demand for metal replacement parts _ went into effect.

In 1957, a trio of B-52’s completed the first non-stop, round-the-world flight by jet planes, landing at March Air Force Base in California after more than 45 hours aloft.

In 1967, Albert DeSalvo, who claimed to be the “Boston Strangler,” was convicted of armed robbery, assault and sex offenses. (Sentenced to life, DeSalvo was killed in prison in 1973.)

In 1975, the situation comedy “The Jeffersons,” a spin-off from “All in the Family,” premiered on CBS-TV.

In 1991, financially strapped Eastern Airlines shut down after more than six decades in business.

In 1993, the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday was observed in all 50 states for the first time.

In 2001, President Bill Clinton, in a farewell from the Oval Office, told the nation that America had “done well” during his presidency, with record-breaking prosperity and a cleaner environment.

In 2005, the world’s largest commercial jet, the Airbus A380 “superjumbo” capable of flying up to 800 passengers, was unveiled in Toulouse, France.

Ten years ago: Israeli troops begin to withdraw from Gaza after their government and Hamas militants declared an end to a three-week war. A star-studded pre-inaugural concert took place on the National Mall, featuring Bruce Springsteen, Bono (BAH’-noh) and Beyonce, with President-elect Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, in attendance. The Arizona Cardinals of the NFC advanced to their first Super Bowl with a 32-25 win over the Philadelphia Eagles; the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Baltimore Ravens 23-14 to win the AFC Championship and reach their seventh Super Bowl.

Five years ago: Results showed that nearly 20 million Egyptian voters backed the country’s new constitution, almost double the number of those who’d voted for one drafted in 2012 under the government of toppled Islamist President Mohammed Morsi. “American Hustle” took the Screen Actors Guild Awards’ top honor for outstanding cast; Matthew McConaughey was recognized for his lead performance in “Dallas Buyers Club” while Cate Blanchett won the actress award for “Blue Jasmine.”

One year ago: At the end of a visit to Chile that was meant to heal the wounds of a sex abuse scandal, Pope Francis accused victims of Chile’s most notorious pedophile of slandering another bishop; Francis said he would need to see proof that Bishop Juan Barros was complicit in covering up the sex crimes of the Rev. Fernando Karadima. Texas executed by lethal injection Anthony Allen Shore, who became known as Houston’s “Tourniquet Killer” because of the murder technique used on four female victims. Temperatures peaked at 104 degrees during second-round matches at the Australian Open.

Today’s Birthdays: Movie director John Boorman is 86. Former Sen. Paul Kirk, D-Mass., is 81. Singer-songwriter Bobby Goldsboro is 78. Comedian-singer-musician Brett Hudson is 66. Actor-director Kevin Costner is 64. Country singer-actor Mark Collie is 63. Actor Mark Rylance is 59. Actress Alison Arngrim (TV: “Little House on the Prairie”) is 57. Former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley is 56. Actress Jane Horrocks is 55. Comedian Dave Attell (uh-TEHL’) is 54. Actor Jesse L. Martin is 50. Rapper DJ Quik is 49. Rock singer Jonathan Davis (Korn) is 48. Former NAACP President and CEO Benjamin Todd Jealous is 46. Singer Christian Burns (BBMak) is 45. Actor Derek Richardson is 43. Actor Jason Segel is 39. Actress Samantha Mumba is 36. Country singer Kristy Lee Cook (TV: “American Idol”) is 35. Actress Devin Kelley is 33. Actress Ashleigh Murray (TV: “Riverdale”) is 31. Tennis player Angelique Kerber is 31. Actor Mateus Ward is 20.

(The Indiana State Museum and the Associated Press contributed to this report.)