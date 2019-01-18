× Federal authorities target drug offenders in raids across Indy, 15 search warrants served for 20 indictments

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Federal authorities are serving 15 search warrants for 20 indictments at multiple locations across Indianapolis.

The indictments are sealed, but we know all charges are related to drugs and include heroin, meth, and cocaine charges.

The search warrants began at 6:05 a.m.

The investigation is being led by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and also involves the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

