Winter Storm Watch for central Indiana from Friday night through Saturday night

Federal authorities target drug offenders in raids across Indy, 15 search warrants served for 20 indictments

Posted 9:49 am, January 18, 2019, by , Updated at 10:17AM, January 18, 2019

Photo from IMPD Southwest District where about a half dozen suspects were being loaded into a sheriff’s van headed toward jail. Photo taken on January 18, 2019 by reporter Jesse Wells.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Federal authorities are serving 15 search warrants for 20 indictments at multiple locations across Indianapolis.

The indictments are sealed, but we know all charges are related to drugs and include heroin, meth, and cocaine charges.

The search warrants began at 6:05 a.m.

The investigation is being led by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and also involves the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Photo from IMPD Southwest District where about a half dozen suspects were being loaded into a sheriff’s van headed toward jail. Photo taken on January 18, 2019 by reporter Jesse Wells.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.