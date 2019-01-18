Winter Storm Warning from 4 a.m. Saturday – 4 a.m. Sunday

Community asked to help find missing Fortville boy

Posted 4:21 pm, January 18, 2019, by , Updated at 04:23PM, January 18, 2019

Cole Freeman (Photo courtesy of the Fortville Police Department)

FORTVILLE, Ind. – The Fortville Police Department is asking the public to help find a missing boy.

Police say Cole Freeman as last seen at the Fortville Library at about 1:45 p.m. Friday.

Freeman was last seen wearing a blue winter jacket, blue jeans, and he was riding a white and red Mongoose bicycle, according to officers.

Fortville is a town in Hancock County, northeast of Indianapolis.

Anyone with information regarding Freeman’s whereabouts is asked to contact the town’s dispatch center at 317-477-4400.

