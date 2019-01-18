× Winter Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisory for central Indiana this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from 4 a.m. Saturday through 4 a.m. Sunday for areas north of I-70. South of I-70, a Winter Weather Advisory will take effect from 1 p.m. Saturday through 4 a.m. Sunday.

A large storm system to the south and west will spread a wintry mix our way. North of I-70 freezing rain will develop overnight and change to snow Saturday morning. South of I-70 rain and freezing rain will continue through the morning before changing to snow later in the day.

Saturday we’ll have heavy snow with winds gusting up to 35 miles per hour. Snow will continue through Saturday evening and taper to flurries by Sunday.

The coldest air since last winter will arrive early next week. Monday morning low temperatures will fall below zero for the first time this winter.

