3 robbery suspects at large following officer-involved shooting outside Indy pawn shop

Posted 8:47 pm, January 18, 2019, by

Officer-involved shooting outside near west side pawn shop (Photo by Chris Miller)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are searching for three robbery suspects after an officer-involved shooting on the near west side Friday night.

The Metropolitan Police Department says the shooting happened when officers were called to a robbery in progress outside of an EZ Pawn at the intersection of 10th Street and Tibbs Avenue.

Police at the scene say they spotted the three suspects, one flashed a gun, so an officer fired at least one shot. Authorities don’t believe that shot hit anyone.

The suspects remain at large. Anyone with information about them or the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

