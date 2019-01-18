Winter Storm Watch for central Indiana from Friday night through Saturday night

1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at apartment just west of IU campus; 2 suspects in custody

Posted 8:13 am, January 18, 2019, by

Breaking News

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – One person was killed and another person was injured in a shooting near the Indiana University campus on Thursday.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex around 9:15 p.m. in the 2000 block of N Walnut Street, just west of the football stadium. A majority of people who live in the apartments are students.

Police tell us one person was killed. Another person was shot and is hospitalized in “stable condition.” That person is expected to survive.

Police have both shooting suspects in custody, and they say there is no threat to the public at this time.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.