Wintry mix Thursday morning; heavy snow for the weekend

A wintry mix for our Thursday morning in central Indiana. Snow is falling north of the city, transitioning back and forth in Indianapolis Metro, and mainly rain south of the city.

Warm front is sliding through. This is our system for Thursday; another low is sliding into California today and that will be our snowstorm on Saturday.

Today's mix will transition to mainly rain by mid-morning and taper off between 2 and 4 p.m.

Snow totals today will be minor. A dusting is possible Indianapolis and north while mainly rain will continue south. A dusting isn't much, but it is enough to make the roads slick. Also, a lot of the rain is freezing on contact, so icing is expected on cars and some untreated roads. Be careful!

Saturday is another snowstorm. Again, the freezing line is a big player in this forecast and will determine which areas get pummeled with snow and which ones escape with just rain. The snow will begin as early as 4 a.m., reaching Indianapolis between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. It will continue all day. Travel will be difficult on Saturday.

The cutoff between snow and rain should line up between Terre Haute, Greenwood and Rushville. Immediately surrounding towns should expect the forecast to change with model updates running through now and Saturday. The cutoff will be sharp. Indianapolis and north, however, should prepare for significant snowfall again.

After the snowstorm on Saturday, expect very cold air to slide in.