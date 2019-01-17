× Teenage boy seriously injured after being ejected during I-70 crash in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Ind. – Three people were seriously injured in an I-70 crash in Plainfield on Thursday.

Police say one of the occupants of 2004 Mercury, a 17-year-old boy, is in critical condition after being ejected from the vehicle. The other two occupants, a 17-year-old girl and a 22-year-old woman, are listed in stable condition.

When first responders arrived to the scene around 3:30, they found the aftermath from the high speed crash. The three occupants were then transported to IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

Investigators believe the Mercury was traveling alongside a black SUV when the vehicles made “side-to-side contact.” Police say that collision caused the Mercury to spin out of control and strike a guardrail.

According to police, neither of the 17-year-old passengers were wearing seatbelts, which caused one to be ejected and the other to suffer injuries consistent with being tossed around inside the vehicle.

Police say the black SUV involved in the crash fled the scene. Officers are seeking information regarding the vehicle, which will have damage to its front driver’s side. Anyone with information about the SUV or the crash is asked to call Indiana State Police at 317-899-8577.

The eastbound lanes of I-70 were closed near State Road 267 for at least an hour as crews investigated and cleared the scene. They have since been reopened.