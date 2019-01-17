Teen dies after wheel flies off truck, collides with vehicle on I-65 in southern Indiana

Posted 11:48 am, January 17, 2019, by

Photo from scene of crash on I-65 in Clarksville. 18-year-old Olivia Kustes was killed when a wheel went airborne and collided with her truck.

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. – A teen driving on I-65 in southern Indiana was killed when a tire fell off a pickup truck and collided with her vehicle, The Columbus Republic reports.

The rear driver’s side wheel came off a pickup truck traveling near the 2.8 mile marker on southbound I-65.

The wheel became airborne, and it crossed over the concrete median wall into the northbound lanes.

The wheel collided with a white pickup truck being driven by Olivia Kustes, 18, of Rineyville, Kentucky. Kustes died on impact.

A semi driver realized the Kustes’ truck wasn’t stopping, so he drove his semi in front of the truck and brought it to a stop on the right side of the interstate.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.