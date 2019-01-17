Take a look at this: Volunteers make bucket list for dying puppy

Check out these viral stories in today’s “Take a look at this!”

A Washington animal rescue is making what little time a puppy has left count.

The weeks old German Shepherd, named Logan, has multiple heart conditions. Vets say he doesn’t have long to live.

That’s where Rescued Hearts Northwest comes in. The nonprofit asked supporters to make a bucket list for Logan and ideas came pouring in.

Now, the pup is living life according to the list — like enjoying a visit to a beach, chowing down on burgers and ice cream, playing at a toy store, and getting in as many hugs as possible.

The organization hopes the outpouring of love will inspire others to help dogs in need.

You can follow Logan’s story on the rescue’s Facebook page.

Someone was dealt instant karma from a snowman with a hidden secret in Kentucky.

Cody Lutz and some family members decided to build a snowman. They crafted the nine-foot creation around a huge tree stump in their front yard.

A few days later, Lutz discovered tire tracks in his yard, leading to the snowman.

Turns out, someone had tried to drive over the snowman — but because of its hidden foundation, Frosty is still standing and smiling.

“I think he got the last laugh for sure,” Lutz said.

As for who the mobile Grinch was, Lutz is stumped, but believes they learned their lesson.

“What goes around comes around,” Lutz said.