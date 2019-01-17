Winter Storm Watch for central Indiana from Friday night through Saturday night

Northeastern Indiana man charged with murder in toddler’s death

Posted 5:08 pm, January 17, 2019, by

Brent Scheiber

BLUFFTON, Ind. — A northeastern Indiana man faces murder, neglect and battery charges in the death of his girlfriend’s 18-month-old daughter.

The Wells County Prosecutor’s Office says 26-year-old Brent Scheiber of Ossian was arrested and charged Wednesday in the death of the girl Saturday, five days after he told authorities he found the child on the floor and surmised she had fallen from her crib.

A probable cause affidavit says the child’s injuries were inconsistent with a fall and an autopsy showed that they would have been caused by a blow to the head by a fist or similarly sized object with extreme force. The cause of death was a blunt force injury to the head.

Scheiber told investigators that he was caring for his girlfriend’s child while she was working.

