INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man was killed after he fell asleep while smoking near his oxygen tank, marking the first deadly fire in Indianapolis for 2019.

The Indianapolis Fire Department and the Lawrence Fire Department arrived at the scene in the 8500 block of Meadowlark Drive around 2 a.m.

There were three people in the house at the time of the fire. The victim’s two roommates called 911 after they saw flames.

The fire was contained to only the back bedroom. IFD says the mattress caught fire. There were no working smoke detectors in the home.

The man was unconscious when emergency crews arrived on scene, and he was transported to Eskenazi Hospital where he later died.

This is the first deadly fire in Indianapolis in 2019.