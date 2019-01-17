× It’s the law: Indianapolis residents must bring pets inside during extreme cold

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – After a blast of snow this weekend, temperatures around central Indiana are expected to plummet.

And that means it’s critical for Indy residents to bring their pets inside. In fact, it’s the law.

It’s against a city-county ordinance to leave pets outside when it’s below 20 degrees Fahrenheit or in cases in which the city is under a wind chill advisory. Violating the ordinance could result in fines of up to $200.

If you are concerned about the safety of a pet in your neighborhood, call the Mayor’s Action Center at 317-327-4622. For emergencies after hours, call 317-327-3811.

You can also report an address on the Request Indy website or app (iOS or Android). To report an animal outside, select “animals” and then “abuse.” Information submitted through the app goes to on-duty animal care officers.

Indianapolis Animal Care Services offered the following tips to keep your pets safe and warm during bitter winter weather: