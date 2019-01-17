× IMPD says report of boy being lured, chased by abductors on south side was false

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police say a highly publicized report of two men chasing and trying to abduct an Indianapolis boy after he missed his school bus on the city’s south side was false.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) made the acknowledgement Thursday afternoon in an e-mail statement to CBS4, but did not elaborate.

“Our Missing Persons Detectives have completed their investigation and have since realized this case was falsely reported,” said Patrol Officer Aaron Hamer, an IMPD spokesperson, who added: “It is comforting to know that we don’t have this alleged suspect(s) roaming around in attempts to take our children.”

Previously, police had said the child’s father told investigators his son missed the school bus Monday morning in the 4000 block of Continental Court; the boy was then reportedly approached by two men who tried to lure him into their SUV – and then chased the boy when he refused to get in the vehicle.

Police had also released descriptions provided by the boy of the two alleged abductors and their SUV – and sought the public’s help, asking them to call Crime Stoppers with tips.