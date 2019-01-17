Hoosiers affected by government shutdown can get free meals, financial help and more

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– With the government shutdown still going on with no clear end in sight, Hoosiers are stepping up to help out workers who are furloughed or not getting paid.

If you need a haircut, a meal or even financial advice, help is available. If you need a distraction for the family or a day out that won’t break the bank, options are available for that as well.

Here are some freebies and options for affected workers with help from our newsgathering partners at the IndyStar:

Books & Brews (south Indy)

Three local organizations – The University of Indianapolis, Quest Food Management Services and Books & Brews – are teaming up to provide meals.

Federal employees may present their government ID at Books & Brews at 3808 Shelby Street on the south side. Meals will be available at this location Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. beginning Thursday, Jan. 17 (one meal, per person, per day).

Condado Tacos

Furloughed employees can receive a free taco with valid federal ID. The restaurant is located at 834 Broad Ripple Ave.

Shapiro’s Delicatessen (airport location)

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) employees will get free meals from Shapiros with help from Vienna Beef on Jan. 21. The food will be in the TSA break room.

Pizzology, The Libertine Liquor Bar and Ukiyo

In a Facebook post, local restaurateur Neal Brown said government employees can get free meals at any of his restaurants, including The Libertine Liquor Bar on Mass Ave., Japanese sushi bar Ukiyo on College Ave. and Pizzology in Carmel. It also extends to immediate family members of affected individuals. Anyone who wants this offer will receive a gift card after showing a federal ID.

Punch Bowl Social

Government employees with valid ID can get 25 percent off all food and activities. Does not apply to private parties, groups or merchandise.

Children’s Museum

From January 19 – March 10, The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is offering free admission to federal workers. This applies for those furloughed or working without pay and can extend to three family members. A recent pay stub and photo ID will be required.

Love HVAC

Heat out? Furloughed workers can get some free help. Call (317) 353-2141 and ask for Chris.

J. Williamson Barbershop

Anthony Williamson is offering free haircuts to any government employee affected by the shutdown with proof of government employment until the shutdown is over. Call (317) 519-0701 to schedule an appointment.

Pete the Planner

Need some advice on how to manage your money while not being paid? Financial expert Peter Dunn can help. Email him at askpete@petetheplanner.com.

Indy Bar Association

If you need legal advice on landlord issues, mortgages debtors rights, child support or anything else, visit the Indianapolis Bar Association located at 135 N. Pennsylvania Street, Suite 1500 in downtown Indianapolis. Free services are available from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 22. If you can’t visit in person, call 317-269-2000.

IndyParks

Furloughed employees can show their federal identification at any Indy park, including Eagle Creek Park, the Garfield Park Conservatory, ice skating, weight rooms, swimming and much more. To see other options and available services, click here or call 317-327-PARK (7275).

Harlem Globetrotters

Furloughed employees can get two free tickets to a Globetrotters game while supplies last. Valid government ID is necessary. Check with the box office for details.

Grace Church

Grace Church is extending its Care Center services to those affected by the shutdown. Beginning on Jan. 22, federal employees and their families can visit the Care Center’s free Choice Food Pantry during the shutdown.

Old National Bank

Furloughed government employees and employees of federal contractors impacted by the government shutdown can apply for a 90-day, no-fee, interest-free loan of up to $1500.

B Clean Laundromat & Wash and Fold

Free laundry service to all federal government employees with federal ID.

Want your business, service or organization’s offer for affected federal employees added to this list? Send us an email.