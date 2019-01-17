Indianapolis lands 2020 commercial aviation conference

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis will host a commercial aviation conference next year. Routes Americas announced today their conference is coming to the Circle City between February 3 – 5, 2020.

Governor Eric Holcomb and Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett joined other state and city officials, along with Indiana airport executives, to make the announcement.

“This is truly an exciting day for Indiana as we celebrate landing the Routes Americas 2020 conference,” said Holcomb. “Securing this bid is another step toward increasing Indiana’s connectivity and nonstop flights as well as a perfect opportunity to showcase Indiana’s growing global business economy and tourist assets to decision makers across North and South America.”

Routes Americas is an annual event focused on aviation route development, convening leading network planners, airports and tourism authorities to discuss increased air service from airports across North and South America.

The conference is expected to draw 800 delegates representing 80 airlines, 300 airports and 50 tourism authorities, and generate 20 speakers.

Indianapolis is only the third U.S. city to host Routes Americas, with previous conferences held in Denver and Las Vegas.