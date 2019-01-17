Boy who raised $500 for animal shelters will get a haircut as promised

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUNCIE, Ind. – A 7-year-old boy will make good on his pledge to cut his hair if the community helped him raise $500 for local animal shelters.

Cash Jones challenged people to raise the money through a GoFundMe campaign. He has long hair and said he’d get a haircut if he met his goal within a week.

“One thing I really like about myself is my hair, but one thing I also like it animals, and I have a challenge for you guys,” Cash said in a video posted with the fundraising campaign.

The community stepped up in a big way, helping Cash raise the money in just five days. His mother said he will cut his hair next week. Cash said the money will go to the Muncie Animal Shelter and the Brown County Animal Shelter.