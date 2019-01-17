× Beat the winter blues with plenty of fun indoor events this weekend like Flat12 Beer Fest, Dogtona and more

8th Anniversary Beer Fest

Flat12 Bierworks

Flat12 Bierworks is celebrating 8 years of brewing in Indianapolis and they’re throwing a big party to celebrate. On Saturday, January 19th, from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. they’re opening their doors for another epic Anniversary Party Beer Festival. Their brewers will be raiding the cellar and pulling out over 40 beers including a variety of barrel aged, limited, and specialty releases. The party free with pints and half pints available for purchase, but attendees can choose to purchase a glassware/sample package for $25. Hoagies and Hops will also be on hand serving up some delectable lunch and dinner items. This is a 21+ event.

Dogtona!

Hendricks County Fairgrounds Power Exposition Hall

Grab your furry best friend and head to the Hendricks County Fairgrounds this Saturday, Jan. 19, for the 17th Annual Dogtona! Dogtona is basically like spring break for dogs. Admission is free for humans and $5 per dog. The event will offer games for dogs to play, informational booths, rescue groups with adoptable dogs, stage shows featuring dogs, a dog talent show and a cafe serving people food and beverages. The Dogtona event was created to provide people with an inexpensive, fun day for their dogs, to promote the adoption of homeless dogs in area shelters and rescue groups, and to educate the public on pet responsibility.

Bert Kreischer “Body Shots” Tour

Old National Centre

Comedian Bert Kreischer is bringing his hilarious “Body Shots” tour to the Egyptian Room at Old National Centre! The first show kicks off this Saturday, January 19, at 7:30 p.m. and the second show of the night begins at 10 p.m.

JAMfest Cheer Super Nationals

Indiana Convention Center

Thousands of the nation’s best cheerleaders of all ages will take the stage at the Indiana Convention Center this weekend for JAMfest Cheer Super Nationals competition. This is a huge event featuring more than 500 performances each day on Friday and Saturday (January 19-20). The Indiana Convention Center will continue to be the home of JAMfest Cheer Super Nationals Through 2020.

Harlem Globetrotters

Bankers Life Fieldhouse

The Harlem Globetrotters are headed to Bankers Life Fieldhouse this Friday, Jan. 18, for a night of basketball and entertainment. The fun kicks off at 7 p.m.

Winter in the Woods

Brown County (Nashville, IN)

Brown County doesn’t just have a lot to offer during the Fall season, so this Friday through Monday (Jan. 18-21) the county is hosting Winter in the Woods. Over the course of 4 days, there will be plenty of events and attractions including yoga and acupuncture at Simply Fitness, a walking village history tour, Winter Bliss Wellness Retreat in Brown County State Park, a “sippin’ trip” to area wineries, breweries and distilleries, Mixology 101 and Swing Dancing at Hard Truth Hills, a Frosty Trails 5K and more!

