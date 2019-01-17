A Winter Storm Watch means snow for central Indiana this weekend

Click here for current conditions, live radar, and latest weather alerts.

Dense fog and freezing drizzle are likely overnight and the combination of fog and slick roads will lead to school delays Friday morning. Temperatures will rise above freezing Friday afternoon and more of last weekend’s snow will continue to melt.

Once again we’ll have a weekend with accumulating snow. A larger storm system to the south and west will spread a wintry mix our way. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for central Indiana from late Friday night through late Saturday night.

Freezing rain will develop late Friday night and change to snow Saturday morning. During the day Saturday we’ll have heavy snow with winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour. Snow will continue through Saturday evening and taper to flurries by Sunday.

The coldest air since last winter will arrive early next week. Monday low temperatures will fall below zero for the first time this winter.

High temperatures will rise above freezing Friday.

We’ll go from freezing rain to snow Saturday.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for central Indiana from late Friday night through late Saturday night.

Snow will spread across the state Saturday morning.

Heavy snow is likely Saturday.

Gusty winds accompany our snow .

Heavy snow will continue Saturday afternoon.

Snow will begin to taper off Saturday evening.

4 – 7″ of snow is likely in Indianapolis this weekend..